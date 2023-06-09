Former Motherwell boss Steven Hammell joins Celtic as head of academy coaching

Celtic have appointed former Motherwell manager Steven Hammell as their new head of academy coaching.

The 41-year-old was academy director at Fir Park before being promoted to take charge of the first team at the start of the season just finished.

Hammell was sacked in February after just six months at the helm but he will return to football in a new role overseeing the development of the Hoops’ youth academy coaching at all levels

“It is a great honour to join Celtic and I am really excited about the opportunity that has been given to me,” Hammell told the Celtic website.

“It is a hugely successful and exciting time for the club at all levels and I am looking forward to making my own contribution to add to the fantastic ongoing work right across our academy.

“I know the club has a rich history of developing its own young players. It is an important area for the club and I can’t wait to get started to play my part in working with our coaches to bring our players through to make their own contribution to this great club at the highest level.”

Celtic head of academy Chris McCart – to whom Hammell will report – feels the former Well boss’ expertise in youth development will serve him well in his new position.

“Stevie has a great track record in achieving positive outcomes in the development of young players, and I know that through his talent and experience he will play a significant role in this area for the club,” said McCart.

“We are always looking to develop across all areas and his enthusiasm and energy will be hugely beneficial to us going forward.”