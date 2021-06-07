Former Motherwell forward Christopher Long joins Crewe

David Artell on the touchline
By NewsChain Sport
15:02pm, Mon 07 Jun 2021
Crewe have announced the signing of forward Christopher Long on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on a free transfer and becomes David Artell’s first signing of the summer.

Speaking to Crewe’s website, Long said: “I’m delighted and over the moon to get it sorted.

“As soon as I heard of the interest I felt this was the right move for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Long’s move to Crewe is subject to international clearance.

