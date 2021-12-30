30 December 2021

Former owner steps in as Huddersfield chief executive leaves club

By NewsChain Sport
30 December 2021

Huddersfield have confirmed the departure of chief executive Mark Devlin after nearly two years in the role.

Former owner Dean Hoyle will take over the role on an interim basis with immediate effect.

A statement on the club website read: “Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Mark Devlin has departed his position as Chief Executive of the Club.

“Mark initially joined the Club in January 2020 in an interim position, which was then made permanent in May 2020.

“Everyone at the Club would like to thank Mark for his hard work and dedication and wishes him every success for the future.

“Dean Hoyle will step in as Interim Chief Executive with immediate effect until further notice.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

What now for Prince Andrew? Attention focuses on civil sex case against Queen’s son following Maxwell conviction

world news

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family launch appeal after her conviction in sex trafficking trial

world news

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five of six counts in sex trafficking trial

world news