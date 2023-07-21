Former Plymouth forward Luke Jephcott joins St Johnstone
St Johnstone have signed former Plymouth and Swindon striker Luke Jephcott on a two-year contract.
The 23-year-old hit 33 goals in 106 league games for Argyle and spent last season on loan at Swindon, where he struck seven times.
The former Wales Under-21 international said on his new club’s official website: “I’m a player who loves to be in and around the box.
“Inside the penalty area I’ll score goals but can also drop a bit deeper to help link up play.
“I’m here to score goals and help the team as best as I can.”
