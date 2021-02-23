Former Portsmouth midfielder Gary O’Neil takes on Bournemouth coaching role

Gary O'Neil in action for Norwich
Gary O'Neil in action for Norwich (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:45pm, Tue 23 Feb 2021
Bournemouth have appointed former Portsmouth midfielder Gary O’Neil as their first-team coach.

The 37-year-old, who retired from playing at the end of the 2018/19 season, has recently worked as Liverpool Under-23s assistant boss.

O’Neil played with Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

Woodgate told Bournemouth’s official website: “I’ve known Gary for a number of years, having played with him at Middlesbrough.

“He comes highly recommended from Liverpool and has a great knowledge of the game and an appetite to never stop learning.

“Gary is going to bring something different to the coaching staff. He’s a new voice to the players, someone who has no connection to Bournemouth and I believe that an outside pair of eyes are important for us.

“I’m really looking forward to Gary joining our staff.”

