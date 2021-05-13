Former QPR captain Geoff Cameron leaves London to sign for Cincinnati

By NewsChain Sport
15:36pm, Thu 13 May 2021
FC Cincinnati have announced the signing of Geoff Cameron from QPR

The 35-year-old defender has spent the last three seasons with the R’s and captained the side this term, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Former United States international Cameron has signed a deal until the end of 2022 MLS season, with the new franchise holding the option for an extra 12 months.

Cincinnati’s general manager Gerard Nijkamp told his club’s website: “We have prioritised adding to our current backline and we welcome the opportunity to add Geoff Cameron to our team.

“He has been a consistent contributor in nine seasons in England and we believe he will compete with our current players to earn regular minutes.”

