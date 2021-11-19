19 November 2021

Former Rangers players and coaches attend memorial service for Walter Smith

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2021

Former Rangers players and coaches were among those who attend a public memorial service for Walter Smith

Ex-Rangers players Derek McInnes, Andy Goram and Charlie Miller were among the first to arrive at Glasgow Cathedral. Kris Boyd was also in attendance.

Former Rangers player Kris Boyd at the memorial service of Walter Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall, who were on Smith’s coaching staff during his second spell in charge of Rangers, also arrived ahead of the service.

Smith died aged 73 last month and a private family funeral was held earlier in November.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan Markle drinks milk from a baby bottle and pretends to eat like a chipmunk in series of embarrassing stunts for Ellen DeGeneres show

world news

I’m not hitting on your wife sir! Comedian Alan Carr jokes with William after complimenting Kate at the Royal Variety Performance

news

‘Ashamed’ Azeem Rafiq apologises as anti-Semitic messages emerge hours after he broke down in tears before MPs

world news