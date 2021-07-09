Former Republic of Ireland full-back Stephen Ward links up with Walsall

Walsall have announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland full-back Stephen Ward on a one-year deal following his release by Ipswich earlier this summer.

The 35-year-old ex-Wolves and Burnley defender made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys last season but learned in May that the League One club would not be offering him a new deal.

He has, though, been snapped up by the Saddlers in a transfer that is subject to Football Association and English Football League clearance to add a wealth of experience to their backline.

Ward – who has played in the Premier League and made 50 appearances for Ireland, featuring in the European Championship in 2012 and 2016 – said on his new club’s official website: “It’s exciting.

“I have been in with the lads training for a couple of days now, having a look at the place and I am really impressed with how the head coach is trying to go about his business and his ambition for the season.

“I have been really impressed from speaking to the head coach and I am really excited to get going this year.”

Walsall head coach Matthew Taylor is looking forward to linking up with Ward once again, having both been on the books at Burnley at the same time.

“Stephen is someone who I have played with and has huge experience in the game,” Taylor said. “We’re extremely happy to have someone of Stephen’s quality joining the club.

“He’s a player that’s played at the top and for him to have a leadership role within the group in terms of what he can offer with his experience and more importantly, what he can offer on the pitch.

“The biggest thing for him is he wants to be part of the journey that we’re on at this football club so from my perspective, I’ve always spoken about good people first, followed by a good player and Stephen fits the mould.

“It will be great for other players in the group to learn from him because he’s a fantastic professional and somebody that’s got huge experience domestically and internationally but more importantly, he still wants to be successful and we hope he can help us to do that here.”