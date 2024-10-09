Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock dies aged 31

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31.

Greece international Baldock signed for Panathinaikos this summer after a seven-year spell at Bramall Lane.

The full-back, who was not named in the Greece squad to face England on Thursday, featured in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Olympiacos.

The Blades paid tribute to their “extremely popular” former player, who was reportedly found dead at his home in Athens.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” a club statement read.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

A statement from the Greece national team read: “With profound sadness and sorrow, the National Team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock.

“There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”

England international and former Sheffield United player Harry Maguire posted “RIP” and a heartbreak emoji alongside an image of Baldock on Instagram, while ex-team-mate Dean Henderson posted “RIP Blades legend” on X along with a picture of the pair.

The Football Association expressed their devastation at Baldock’s death.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with George’s family, friends and team-mates at club and country,” an FA statement read.

An England statement added: “We’re extremely saddened by the passing of George Baldock.

“George was close to many of our players, and represented Greece – our opponents on Thursday night. We’re thinking of George’s family, friends and team-mates at club and country at this difficult time.”

Buckinghamshire-born Baldock started his career at MK Dons and went on to play more than 100 times for the club.

A lengthy spell at MK Dons included numerous loan spells away, with two stints at Oxford before he signed for Sheffield United in 2017.

Two years later, Baldock was a key figure as Chris Wilder’s team secured promotion to the Premier League where they initially took the top-flight by storm before they suffered relegation in 2021.

Baldock helped the Blades secure automatic promotion back to the summit of English football and his form earned him international recognition in 2022.

With Greek ancestry in his family, the defender was convinced by then-Greece head coach Gus Poyet to play for the national team and went on to earn 12 caps, last playing for his country earlier this year.

A switch to Panathinaikos followed after 219 appearances for the Blades.

Baldock played at MK Dons with older brother Sam Baldock, who is an academy coach at Premier League side Brighton.

A Brighton statement added: “We are shocked to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our love and condolences are with George’s brother and our colleague Sam, and his family and friends at this time.”

MK Dons said in a statement: “We are deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news of former Academy graduate and MK Dons player, George Baldock.

“Everyone affiliated with MK Dons shares a great love for George, Sam and the Baldock family, and we would like to share our sincerest condolences during these awful times. You will always be one of our own, George.”

A Super League Greece statement read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”