Former Wales and Swansea goalkeeper Dai Davies dies aged 72

By NewsChain Sport
12:01pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
Former Wales goalkeeper Dai Davies has died at the age of 72, former club Swansea have announced.

Davies’ career included spells with Everton, Wrexham and Tranmere as well as the Swans.

He earned 52 caps for Wales.

A tweet from Swansea read: “Rest in peace, Dai Davies. Everyone at Swansea City send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Swans goalkeeper, Dai Davies, who sadly passed away following his battle with cancer. Once a Jack, always a Jack.”

Davies, who was born in the Welsh mining village of Glanamman, began his career at Swansea before joining then league champions Everton in 1970. He made 82 appearances over seven seasons for the Toffees before moving to Wrexham in 1977.

He later returned to Swansea and had a spell as player-manager at Tranmere before retiring.

