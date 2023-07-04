04 July 2023

Forward Alex Gilbert signs for Middlesbrough following Brentford exit

By NewsChain Sport
04 July 2023

Middlesbrough have signed forward Alex Gilbert on a four-year deal following his departure from Brentford.

The 21-year-old’s contract with the Bees had expired and he declined fresh terms, with a number of clubs said to be vying for his signature.

Republic of Ireland youth international Gilbert captained Brentford’s B team last season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists.

