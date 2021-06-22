Forward Izzy Brown signs for Preston following his departure from Chelsea
Preston have announced the signing of forward Izzy Brown following the end of his contract at Chelsea.
Brown, 24, will join the Sky Bet Championship club on July 1 after agreeing a one-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months.
England youth international Brown, who has played both out wide and in a central attacking role, had been with the Blues since 2013.
Brown, though, has spent most of his senior career out on loan, including spells at Huddersfield, Brighton, Leeds and Luton before being at Sheffield Wednesday last season.
“It’s been in the works for a couple of weeks now, but I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” Brown said on the Preston club website.
“Now I’m getting to that age where I want to develop myself as a player and hopefully be a legend at a club, and I really feel like Preston’s a place where I could do that.”
Brown follows Liam Lindsay and Sepp Van Den Berg as Preston’s summer recruits.
Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “Izy has got good pedigree. He’s got great experience in terms of playing in the Championship and an ex-Chelsea player from a young age.
“He’s had quite a few loans over his time, some he’s done well, others maybe latterly not done as well as he hoped, so he just needs to find that self-belief again and confidence.
“We’re certainly getting a player with undoubted talent, very offensive and we’re looking forward to working with him.”