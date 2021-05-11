Forward Jay Bird signs new MK Dons contract
Jay Bird has continued his affiliation with MK Dons after signing a new deal.
The 20-year-old forward, who was out of contract at the end of June, has been with the club since the age of eight and made his senior debut under Russell Martin this season.
Bird told MK Dons’ official website: “It means everything to me to remain with the club.
“MK Dons is all I’ve ever known and it’s the best feeling ever to represent this club.
“It’s been a frustrating time for me with injuries but that’s football – it’s about how you bounce back from the setbacks and that’s what I’ll be looking to do.
“I’m grateful to Russ and the club for showing this faith in me. My main focus is on repaying that faith and showing everyone what I’m about.”
Martin added: “Jay has been really unfortunate with injuries but, in between, he’s shown real glimpses of ability and athleticism required to play senior football.
“He has worked hard with our brilliant medical team to get himself back to a level where he is able to train and perform consistently and he deserves another chance.
“It’s up to him, now, to come back for pre-season, fit and strong, and ready to fight and force his way into our plans.”