Forward Stephen Humphrys missing with hamstring problem as Rochdale face Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
12:27pm, Sat 03 Apr 2021
Rochdale will still be without forward Stephen Humphrys for the Sky Bet League One clash with Ipswich.

Humphrys limped out of the draw with Peterborough with a hamstring problem and is a week or two away from a return.

Matthew Lund (ankle), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) also remain sidelined for boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

Ryan McLaughlin is set to return soon after he picked up a knock in training earlier this month.

Ipswich will be without striker James Norwood for the trip north.

Norwood was replaced at half-time in the win over Bristol Rovers because of a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Flynn Downes is close to a return from a hamstring problem of his own but this game will come too soon for him.

Keanan Bennetts, Oli Hawkins and Myles Kenlock are also nearing a return as Paul Cook hopes to see his injury woes eased.

