20 January 2024

Four-goal thriller sees the points shared at Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
20 January 2024

Kwesi Appiah struck his first goal since August to snatch Boreham Wood a point in a 2-2 draw at high-flying Bromley.

Former AFC Wimbledon and Crawley striker Appiah, recently back from a long-term injury, stepped off the bench to head home an 89th-minute equaliser.

The visitors had hit the crossbar through Tyrone Marsh before Billy Sass-Davies headed them into a 27th-minute lead.

Bromley responded immediately through Corey Whitely’s brilliant equaliser from outside the penalty area and they took the lead in the 59th minute when Callum Reynolds slammed home from close range.

But Appiah’s towering late header clinched Boreham Wood a point as Bromley extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales to remain in hospital for 14 days after undergoing abdominal surgery

news

Five-week-old baby died after neck was ‘snapped’ during days of abuse, jury told

news

‘Oldest dog ever’ title suspended amid review into claim

world news