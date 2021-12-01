01 December 2021

Four hat-tricks and 10 different scorers – England’s 20-0 Latvia win in numbers

By NewsChain Sport
01 December 2021

England Women were in record-breaking mood as they thrashed Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Doncaster on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the numbers behind their victory.

20 – England’s stunning goal tally, a new national record that eclipses their previous biggest win of 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

48 – Ellen White’s new England record goals total following her hat-trick in the rout.

Ellen White became England’s record goalscorer during the Latvia drubbing (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

4 – Number of players who hit hat-tricks. Lauren Hemp netted four times while White, Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo all grabbed three.

10 – Different players to get on the scoresheet. Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jess Carter, Bethany England, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs were the other players to strike.

  • Played: 6
  • Won: 6
  • Goals for: 53
  • Goals against: 0

6 – Assists in the game for Stanway.

53 – The total number of goals England have now scored, without reply, in winning the opening six matches of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three students killed, six injured in Michigan high school shooting, 15-year-old boy arrested

world news

Donald Trump accuses Meghan Markle of being ‘disrespectful’ to the Queen and says Harry is being ‘used’

world news

Top 10 Christmas wines: our pick of the whites, reds and rosés to let the festive fervour flow,

food and drink