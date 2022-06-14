Four-star Hungary humiliate England to take top spot their Nations League group

Ten-man England slumped to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash at Molineux.

A double from Roland Sallai and late efforts from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag condemned Gareth Southgate’s side to a hefty loss and their fourth game without a win in Group A3 of the competition.

To compound the hosts’ misery, defender John Stones was sent off for a second bookable offence eight minutes from time.

Timo Werner was among the scorers as Germany thrashed Italy (Martin Meissner/AP) (AP)

It was also a humiliating night for European champions Italy, who were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in Monchengladbach.

Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, a Thomas Muller effort and a quickfire double from Chelsea’s Timo Werner. Italy’s consolations came from Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.

The results put Hungary top of the group, a point ahead of Germany and two above Italy, with England three points adrift at the bottom.

Memphis Depay scored an injury-time winner as Holland denied a Wales side that thought they had snatched a draw in Rotterdam.

Goals from Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo put the Dutch 2-0 up inside 23 minutes but Brennan Johnson pulled one back in the Group A4 clash soon after.

A penalty from Gareth Bale levelled it at 2-2 after the 90 minutes were up but there was still time for Depay to have the final word.

The other match in the group saw Belgium beat Poland 1-0 in Warsaw with a 16th-minute goal from Michy Batshuayi.

Che Adams helped Scotland to a big away win with his goal in Armenia (Hakob Berberyan/AP) (AP)

Scotland came from behind to beat Armenia 4-1 in their Group B1 encounter in Yerevan.

Vahan Bichakhchyan got the hosts off to a fine start but Scotland turned the game around with a Stuart Armstrong double.

John McGinn and Che Adams added to the score after the break and Armenia finished with 10 men after Arman Hovhannisyan was sent off.

The Republic of Ireland held group leaders Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in Lodz.

Nathan Collins put the Irish ahead just before the half-hour with Artem Dovbyk equalising early in the second half.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Group B3 leaders Bosnia came from 2-1 down to beat Finland 3-2 in Zenica while Stefan Mugosa hit a hat-trick to fire Montenegro to a 3-0 win in Romania.

Kaan Ayhan and Hakan Calhanoglu scored to ensure Turkey maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C1 with a 2-0 win over Lithuania while Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands played out a 2-2 draw.

In Group D1, Vladislavs Gutkovskis scored both goals as Latvia beat Liechtenstein 2-0 and Moldova edged out Andorra 2-1.