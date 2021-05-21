FPL tips: Joe Willock and Chris Wood to provide the final touch

Joe Willock set a Premier League record this week – is he now the man to see your fantasy team over the line?

Newcastle’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder became the youngest player ever to score in six consecutive Premier League appearances with Wednesday’s winner against Sheffield United.

For one final time this season, we look at the players to consider for the fantasy finale.

Where there’s Willock, there’s a way

Top midfield picks for FPL gameweek 38

The PA news agency has combined FPL’s form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into a single Transfer Score for each player.

Form accounts for 50 per cent of that rating and Willock has 36 points in the last six gameweeks – despite being forced to sit out against his parent club during that run – to more than double his season’s total.

A £4.8million price tag and 2.6 per cent ownership boost his appeal further and with Newcastle finishing up against Fulham, he trails only Burnley striker Chris Wood in our final-week rankings with a transfer score of 85.

That is eight points clear of his nearest midfield challengers, with Leeds and Tottenham wingers Jack Harrison and Gareth Bale both on 77.

Build with Wood

Top attacking picks for FPL gameweek 38

Despite back-to-back heavy defeats for Burnley, Wood’s five goals in three games before that keep his form rating high and with rock-bottom Sheffield United awaiting on Sunday, there is a final chance for the Clarets to sign off with a win.

The New Zealander’s ownership is back down to 4.5 per cent after those two quiet outings and at £6.4m, he could still have the final say in your mini-league.

His transfer score of 88 leaves him well clear of Leeds’ Rodrigo (77) in attack, the Spaniard riding high from his three goals in two substitute appearances against Tottenham and Burnley. He has the potential to frustrate Patrick Bamford‘s 3.4 million owners, though the England hopeful still had a goal and an assist when they started together at Southampton in midweek.

Roberto Firmino (75) completes the attacking podium for gameweek 38 after three goals and an assist in Liverpool’s last four games.

Leeds still strong in defence

Top defensive picks for FPL gameweek 38

While Marcelo Bielsa’s side are represented in our midfield and attacking picks, it is in defence where they remain the strongest presence.

Ezgjan Alioski‘s transfer score of 82 is the highest among defenders this week – the North Macedonia international has two assists and two clean sheets in the last three games – and Luke Ayling ranks third on 73.

The pair sandwich Liverpool’s in-form Nat Phillips (79) – and that is even without the season’s top-scoring defender Stuart Dallas, hampered by high ownership, or second-ranked goalkeeper Illan Meslier making this week’s podiums.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, still boosted by his goal against West Brom, nudges ahead of Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale for top spot in goal (both on 82) while Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy is third on 69.