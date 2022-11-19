19 November 2022

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2022

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury.

The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants.

Benzema would have been one of the most high-profile players for holders France in Qatar but it was revealed on Saturday evening that he will play no part in the tournament.

A message on the team’s official Twitter feed read: “Karim @Benzema has pulled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury. The whole team shares Karim’s disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

France, who could call up a replacement, take on Australia in their opening match on Tuesday before other group games against Denmark and Tunisia.

