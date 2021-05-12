Francis Jeffers joins Ipswich coaching staff

12:46pm, Wed 12 May 2021
Francis Jeffers has joined Ipswich manager Paul Cook’s backroom team as a first-team coach.

The former England international striker, who spent three months on loan at Portman Road in 2007, has left his position as a coach with Everton’s Under-23s.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and one I couldn’t turn down,” he told itfc.co.uk.

“I’m an Evertonian so it was a difficult decision to leave but Ipswich is a massive club and I’m relishing the chance to help the club get back to where it should be.

“Obviously I was here as a player on loan and I loved my time here. I’ve seen some familiar faces around the place and it’s brought back some great memories. I should have stayed to be honest.

“I’ve been a big admirer of Paul Cook and his work for many years and now to be part of his backroom team is very exciting and I can’t wait to get going.”

