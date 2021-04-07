Francisco Trincão: The right skillful wing for Barcelona

Trincão is a highly versatile forward who is most effective when given a free license on either of the flanks. The Portuguese footballer completed a good season with SC Braga after moving to Barcelona, scoring some great goals and using his speed and skill to super effect. Trincão scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 40 games this year across the Portuguese League, League Cup and Europa League. The player also won the Portuguese League Cup after Braga beat Porto 1-0.