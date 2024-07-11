Francois Letexier to referee Euro 2024 final between England and Spain
French referee Francois Letexier will take charge of the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain on Sunday.
UEFA announced the 35-year-old would officiate its showpiece match, assisted by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, also from France.
Poland’s Szymon Marciniak, who refereed the 2022 World Cup final, will be the fourth official, UEFA said.
France’s Jerome Brisard will be the VAR for the game in Berlin.
Letexier was the referee for three group stage games at the finals – Spain v Georgia, Denmark v Serbia and Croatia v Albania – and was the fourth official at the tournament opener between Germany and Scotland on June 14.
He refereed 10 matches in the Champions League and Europa League last season and was the fourth official at Wembley when Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.
Letexier has also been selected to referee at this summer’s Olympic Games.
He was at the centre of a handball controversy in Ligue 1 in October 2022, when he did not award a penalty to Nantes after the ball hit both arms of a Nice defender, before later giving Nice a spot-kick when the ball struck the arm of a Nantes player.
It was reported Letexier received death threats following that match.
