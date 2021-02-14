Frank Nouble’s late equaliser earns point for Colchester against Mansfield

Frank Nouble, right, scored a late equaliser for Colchester (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:09pm, Sun 14 Feb 2021
A superb late equaliser from Frank Nouble rescued a point for hosts Colchester in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield.

Mansfield took a fourth-minute lead when Colchester defender Tommy Smith turned into his own net after the hosts had failed to deal with a George Maris free-kick into the box.

Nouble drilled an effort into the side-netting before Colchester levelled six minutes before the break through Callum Harriott, who scored with a crisp shot from just inside the area following Miles Welch-Hayes’ lay-off.

Mansfield almost restored their lead just before the hour when Stephen McLaughlin’s low effort flew just wide of a post.

Mansfield had a penalty shout turned down when Jordan Bowery tumbled under Josh Doherty’s challenge in the U’s area.

But Mansfield regained their lead with nine minutes remaining through James Perch, who converted from close range from Stephen Quinn’s short pass.

However, Colchester claimed a point after Nouble received the ball in the area before slamming a shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

