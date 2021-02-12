Fraser Hornby facing late fitness test as Aberdeen take on St Mirren

15:13pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Aberdeen have a doubt over Fraser Hornby ahead of Saturday’s clash with St Mirren after the striker missed several days’ training with a bug.

Greg Leigh faces a long spell out after pulling his hamstring in the opening moments of last weekend’s defeat by Hibernian.

Loan signing Florian Kamberi is still awaiting a work permit while Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) remain out.

St Mirren face a double blow ahead of their Pittodrie trip as they wait to learn if both Jamie McGrath and Eamonn Brophy will miss the remainder of the season.

Brophy is likely to have played his last game because of a stress fracture in his foot while McGrath may need surgery on the dislocated shoulder he suffered in Wednesday’s defeat to Celtic.

But there is good news on striker Kristian Dennis’ Achilles problem, with the news he could be back in training six weeks after undergoing surgery, while Collin Quaner will return from his knee injury next week.

