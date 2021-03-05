Fraser Hornby hands Aberdeen fitness boost

Aberdeen’s Fraser Hornby (left) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:42pm, Fri 05 Mar 2021
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has received better news than expected on Fraser Hornby’s thigh tear and the striker could be back in 10 days to two weeks.

Michael Ruth, who was suffering from illness, is back in training and might be recalled to the squad for the visit of Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.

Greg Leigh (hamstring), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) are long-term absentees.

Defender Aaron Martin returns from a foot injury for Hamilton’s trip to the Granite City.

Loan striker Bruce Anderson is unavailable against his parent club, Marios Ogkmpoe remains out with a hamstring complaint and Jamie Hamilton is a doubt with a knock.

Shaun Want (thigh) misses out again and Lewis Smith (hamstring), Nathan Thomas (groin), David Templeton (groin) remain sidelined.

