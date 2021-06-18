Frazer Blake-Tracy agrees Burton switch
Burton have agreed a deal to sign Frazer Blake-Tracy when the defender’s contract with Peterborough expires later this month.
The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Brewers and becomes the sixth new arrival at the Pirelli Stadium this summer.
“It was important to have two good left-backs in the building who will fight for the position,” manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club’s website. “We are delighted to bring Frazer in, coming from a good club.
“He has lots of potential. He can also play left-side centre-half and we are happy with this addition to the club.
“We still have more work to do on the squad. We let 12 go so we need to fill the squad up and have doubles for every position, so there’s still more to do but I’m happy with what we have done so far.”
Blake-Tracy joined Peterborough in July 2019 on a two-year deal, having previously played at King’s Lynn, Dereham and Lowestoft.