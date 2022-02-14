14 February 2022

Fred returns for Manchester United against Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2022

Manchester United have Fred back and available for Tuesday’s Premier League visit of Brighton.

The Brazil midfielder has been out after testing positive for coronavirus but is now back training with his team-mates.

Edinson Cavani (hip) and Nemanja Matic (shin) are still missing while forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Watford.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is closing in on a return from his hamstring issue but will not be involved.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento will again miss out due to a hamstring issue.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Scherpen, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Duffy, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Caicedo, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Alzate, Leonard, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

