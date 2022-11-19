Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness on target as Ipswich ease past Exeter
Freddie Ladapo netted his fifth goal in five games to keep up Ipswich’s promotion challenge after they secured a 2-0 win at Exeter.
The striker stooped to head the opener after being teed up by fellow striker Marcus Harness in the 11th minute.
Harness went from provider to goalscorer after the break when he headed home Leif Davis’ corner to seal Ipswich’s seventh away win of the season.
The Tractor Boys extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions after triumphing in their first league meeting with Exeter since 1957.
Ipswich made their early dominance pay when Sam Morsy picked out the unmarked Harness in the box.
The striker’s header fell perfectly for Ladapo, who nodded past Jamal Blackman from close range.
Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton preserved the visitors’ lead in the 22nd minute, shovelling Alex Hartridge’s toe-poke out for a corner.
Blackman tipped Cameron Humphreys’ shot over the crossbar in the 58th minute and the Exeter keeper excelled again two minutes later, springing to his right to push Ladapo’s header around the post.
But Exeter’s resistance was broken again in the 68th minute when Harness ended his seven-game goal drought. The striker ghosted into the box to glance a header past Blackman as Ipswich wrapped up a convincing win.
