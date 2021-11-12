12 November 2021

French connection continues with Everton Women’s latest recruits

By NewsChain Sport
12 November 2021

Everton Women’s revamp has continued with the appointment of Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine to their backroom staff.

Piquionne, a former Lyon, Portsmouth and West Ham striker who moved into coaching with Paris St Germain’s women’s team, has joined as assistant manager.

Plaine, who previously worked at PSG’s academy before spending most of the last three-and-a-half years as a fitness coach at Johannesburg’s Orlando Pirates, has become performance manager.

“It’s great news for us because Frederic and Franck come in to improve our staff and offer us new strengths to make the team better,” said Jean-Luc Vasseur, himself only appointed manager a couple of weeks ago.

“Franck has good experience abroad and Frederic knows England from his time in the Premier League. They have different profiles and I think they are highly-skilled staff.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

McDonald’s CEO facing calls to quit over child gun victim texts

world news

D-day for Britney Spears: Judge rules today on ending conservatorship

celebrity

Day 20 of hunger strike for Richard Ratcliffe after Foreign Office talks over wife’s detention in Iran left him ‘deflated’

world news