From Frank Lampard to Steve Cooper – the contenders for England Under-21s job

The Football Association will start the search for Aidy Boothroyd’s successor after it was announced the England Under-21s boss would leave his role.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the possible candidates to replace him.

Paul Simpson

England U20’s FIFA World Cup Winners Arrival – Birmingham Airport (PA Archive)

The 54-year-old, currently assistant head coach at Bristol City, has pedigree with the Young Lions. He led the country to Under-20 World Cup glory in 2017, with his side beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal. He has remained at Ashton Gate despite Dean Holden’s exit in February. And with replacement Nigel Pearson’s long-term future up in the air a return to the FA could prove tempting.

Justin Cochrane

A former Antigua and Barbuda international, London-born Cochrane is currently in charge of England Under-17s. The 39-year-old started his career at QPR and also played for Crewe, Rotherham and Yeovil.In 2018, Cochrane was announced as the new head coach of England Under-15s. He stepped up to the Under-16s the following year before joining the Under-17s.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard file photo (PA Wire)

The former Chelsea and Derby boss was heavily linked to the job even before Boothroyd’s departure was announced. While initially under a transfer embargo at Chelsea, Lampard put his faith in young English talent in Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount – who he had taken on loan at Derby previously. Lampard won 106 caps for England and would be a big-name appointment.

Steve Cooper

England Under 17’s Arrival – Heathrow Airport (PA Archive)

Another World Cup winning manager with England, Cooper took the Under-17s to glory in 2017. Phil Foden, Hudson-Odoi, Emile Smith Rowe and Rhian Brewster were part of the squad which went on to beat Spain 5-2 in the final. Cooper left the FA to join Swansea in 2019 and has impressed at the Liberty Stadium, with the Swans third in the Sky Bet Championship.