Frozen pitch postpones Peterborough’s trip to Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
15:30pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Blackpool’s home Sky Bet League One match against Peterborough on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Seasiders confirmed that following an early inspection at Bloomfield Road on Friday afternoon – made prior to the visitors making the trip north – a local referee deemed particular areas of the surface unplayable.

A club statement read: “The pitch at Bloomfield Road has been covered since Tuesday evening, with ground staff working tirelessly against the conditions and utilising blow heaters.

“However in light of the temperatures forecast overnight, the match has been called off on the basis that it will still be unplayable come kick-off time tomorrow.

“A new date for the game will be announced in due course.”

