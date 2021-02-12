Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has added fuel to the fire that all is not right between him and Gareth Bale.

The Spurs boss expressed surprise at an Instagram post from Bale regarding his availability for this week’s FA Cup game at Everton and described it as a ‘contradiction to reality’.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

The Welshman, on loan from Real Madrid, did not travel to Goodison after missing training on Monday and asking for a scan following some discomfort.

Bale had been an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-0 win over West Brom and, despite not being available for the trip to Everton, a social media update from the Welshman a day earlier stated: “Good session today.”

Quizzed on the 31-year-old’s availability, Mourinho said: “I hope the press conference is about the game and not about individuals. I have to admit his post created a need to be addressed.

“It was a contradiction between the post and the reality. Since the beginning of the season in relationship to everything, I try to be very private and try to keep everything indoors, but I felt I needed to address the situation.

“Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don’t know? But the post was showing ‘training session great and I am ready’ and was totally wrong.

“When I was questioned I had to say the reality of the things which I repeat for the last time and I hope there are no more questions about it. The situation was exactly how I told.

“He was not feeling good, he asked for a scan. He had a scan, the scan didn’t show an injury but his feelings were still there and coaches, sports science and medical people we can never go against feelings because the player’s feelings are much more important than all of us.