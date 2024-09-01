Frustration for Enzo Maresca as Chelsea are held at home by Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca called for more power for VAR to intervene over yellow cards after Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes escaped a second caution and dismissal as the teams drew 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts were leading through Nicolas Jackson’s first-half tap-in when the Palace midfielder fouled Cole Palmer on the edge of the box having already been booked in the first half, bringing a furious response on the touchline from Maresca.

Minutes later, Eberechi Eze rescued a point for the visitors with a sublime curling effort into the corner from 20 yards, but having seen his team dominate Palace during the first half the Chelsea boss questioned why the visitors had not been reduced to 10 men in the 47th minute.

“If they had been with 10 I think the game would have completely changed,” said Maresca. “The reaction from their bench, to take (Hughes) off immediately, I think was quite clear. The referee saw it in a different way, so I have nothing to say.

“It was clear for all of us it was a second yellow card. The only one that thinks in a different way is the referee.”

Asked whether VAR should be given greater authority to get involved when yellow cards have been missed by the on-field referee, he said: “I think so.”

Chelsea appeared to be on a smooth path towards victory when Jackson tapped in midway through the first half, finishing off a fine counter-attacking move after getting on the end of Palmer’s clever ball across goal.

Dean Henderson saved well from Noni Madueke, showing quick reflexes to turn the England winger’s first-time flick over the bar before making further good stops from Palmer and Levi Colwill after the break.

Palace took advantage of their goalkeeper’s contributions and drew level in the 53rd minute. Cheick Doucoure’s shot cannoned off Wesley Fofana and broke to the edge of the box for Eze whose brilliant, guided finish arced beyond the dive of Robert Sanchez and in.

Jackson, who Maresca confirmed is set to sign a new contract believed to be until 2033, was twice thwarted in stoppage time by the excellent Henderson as time ran out for the home side.

“We completely deserved to win the game,” said Maresca. “We controlled the game, we didn’t concede chances in the first half. Second half, their goal was fantastic but overall we deserved to win. The performance was very good on the ball and off the ball.

“After we conceded we lost some control. Then the game becomes ups and downs, a lot of transitions. We came back in the way we planned and had two or three more chances to win the game.”

New signing Jadon Sancho was introduced to supporters ahead of kick-off after joining on loan from Manchester United but did not sign in time to feature against Palace.

“Jadon is here because we like that kind of player in the last third against a low block, like today,” said Maresca. “But even today we had six, seven clear chances. There are not many more things you can do to win the game.”

Palace boss Oliver Glasner reflected on a deserved draw as his side picked up their first point of the Premier League season.

“It’s a deserved point,” he said. “We were a bit lucky in the first half, but you need a great goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

“There was a feeling when we were in our shape that Chelsea didn’t find the space. Overall, with the second half, it’s a deserved point.”