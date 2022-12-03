Frustration for Karl Robinson as he sees two points slip away late on

Karl Robinson was frustrated as his Oxford side conceded an 84th minute wonder goal and had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at Accrington.

The draw did extend his side’s unbeaten run to seven games in Sky Bet League One but they missed out on the chance to jump to 10th position.

Lewis Bate hit the woodwork for Oxford in the seventh minutes before James Henry gave them a 58th minute lead, firing Marcus Browne’s cross home from close range.

With six minutes to go, Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton got the ball 40 yards out and his left foot shot found the bottom of the net.

The home side could have won it in added time but goalkeeper Simon Eastwood kept out Hamilton’s free-kick.

“It’s two points dropped,” said Robinson. “I felt we had control of the game and what’s infuriating is we had spoken about Hamilton’s left foot.

“Simon Eastwood had made a really good save two minutes before that and then it’s a 30/40 yard shot, it’s a tremendous shot, a wonder goal.

“What I am furious about is that we didn’t close down better and, at 1-0, we were in control of the game and we didn’t turn the screw, we didn’t have that killer instinct.

“Last season our Achilles heel was that we lost 29 points from leading positions, and we have talked about that in pre-season. We have got to get the second goal when we are on top.

“It’s always a difficult place to come to though and I am pleased the players stood up to the task but I go away ultimately frustrated at two points dropped.”

John Coleman’s side, after a tricky spell, are now two league games unbeaten as they look to move clear of the bottom four.

The Stanley boss said: “I thought we were excellent, our game plan worked, we pressured them and limited them to very few opportunities.

“We took the game to them, we were positive with our subs, we caused them trouble and made some great opportunities.

“We looked lively and, if the game had gone on another 10 minutes, there was only one winner, they were hanging on.”

Hamilton now has four goals for the season and Coleman said: “It was a fantastic strike, we know he has it in him. He has gone through a spell where those shots were getting blocked.

“Ethan was unbelievable today, he covered every blade of grass and his goal deserved to win the game.

“It would have been a travesty if we had lost, from the way we competed, and I am proud of our players, it epitomises the spirit of Accrington Stanley.

“We are a decent team and if we keep playing like that we will get away from the relegation zone.”