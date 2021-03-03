Fulham boss Scott Parker determined not to lose focus in battle to beat the drop

Fulham boss Scott Parker will not waste any energy worrying about what results their relegation rivals might get as he focuses on securing Premier League survival.

The Cottagers host Tottenham on Thursday night having lost just once in the past eight games.

A new resolve has pushed Fulham to within striking distance of safety, just three points behind Newcastle and Brighton heading into the next round of fixtures.

Parker, though, will not allow any attention to wander to what might transpire elsewhere over their final 12 games.

“Never am I looking at a league table and that will be my stance through to the end of the season,” Parker said.

“We got to this point we are now by concentrating on us and what we need to do. Our sole focus is us.

“The energy you lose from worrying about the what-ifs is really negative and it can sink you.

“What if that team do this? What if we do this? If they lose and we draw? In the end you lose sight of what you need to do.

“You lose sight of being bright, of coming with a real attitude to improve and stepping on to the pitch having a real determination about wanting to beat a team, to be better. Anything else for me is a real blur.

“I cant afford to watch a game the night before our game hoping for something to happen or it doesn’t happen, then my performance levels drop as a coach of the team.”

Parker challenged his squad to seize the opportunities ahead over the closing stages of the campaign.

“We are now getting into the last run of games where everyone remembers – this is the moment,” the Fulham boss said.

“The journey this season has been nothing short of brilliant for me, because I have seen the team develop and the players grow, but in this moment now, this is where it is.

“We have got momentum, are in a very good place. We have been through a bumpy road, but have come out.

“What we have done so far to this point will probably be forgotten about at the end – what is important is these next 12 games, that we are ready.”

In stark contrast to their early return to the top flight, Parker’s men are now much more difficult to break down.

“Coming into this league we conceded a lot of goals, which never really gave us a platform to be competitive and go on to win football matches,” Parker said.

“From that outset, the team and players have worked tirelessly to put that right, and we are more solid now.”

Parker has marked two years in charge of the Cottagers, his first senior job after moving into coaching, which started out with the Tottenham academy.

“I am constantly trying to improve, learning about different things,” said the 40-year-old, who guided Fulham back up via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season.

“I understand the challenges which this job brings and the journey you take as a manager.

“Trying to stay level and rational is probably the biggest thing for me, because if you not the road is going to be very bumpy.

“It was certainly easier when you are playing, worrying about only yourself, but as a coach your responsibility is much greater.”