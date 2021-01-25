Fulham defender Jerome Opoku extends Plymouth stay
13:29pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is hoping Jerome Opoku can build on his recent displays after the Fulham youngster extended his loan deal until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old defender has made 20 appearances for Argyle since arriving at the club in September.
Lowe told Plymouth’s website: “It was always the plan, and he’s done well and is working hard.
“He’s a good lad and a good player – on the occasions he’s found himself out of the team he’s come back stronger.
“He’s made that position his own at the moment, and long may that continue.”