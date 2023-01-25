Referee David Coote showed Chelsea’s Joao Felix a straight red card following a dangerous challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
25 January 2023

Fulham fined £27,500 over players surrounding referee during win over Chelsea

By NewsChain Sport
25 January 2023

Fulham have been fined £27,500 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League win over Chelsea at Craven Cottage earlier this month.

Several home players reacted during the second half following a dangerous high-footed challenge on Kenny Tete by Portugal forward Joao Felix, who was making his Blues debut after signing on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Referee David Coote soon restored order and showed Felix a straight red card.

Fulham had admitted the charge from the Football Association, but also requested a hearing with the independent regulatory commission.

On Wednesday, a statement from the FA read: “Fulham FC has been fined £27,500 after its players surrounded a match official during the Premier League game against Chelsea FC on Thursday 12 January 2023.

“Fulham FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute, and also requested a hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed the club’s fine and its written reasons will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Funeral of Christmas Eve pub shooting victim Elle Edwards to be held

news

Microsoft probes outages after Teams and Outlook go down for thousands of users

news

New Royal baby: Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

world news