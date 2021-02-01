Full-back Cohen Bramall joins Lincoln from Colchester on long-term deal
22:49pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
Lincoln have signed full-back Cohen Bramall from Colchester for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Arsenal, has signed a long-term contract with the Imps.
Bramall told Lincoln’s website: “I am buzzing, and I can’t wait to get started. When I spoke with the gaffer, he was really positive about the club.
“I’ve played here before and the supporters were great, I can’t wait to show them what I can bring to the side.”