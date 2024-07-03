Full England squad train as they gear up for Switzerland showdown at Euro 2024
England’s full squad trained on Wednesday as they stepped up preparations for Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.
Gareth Southgate’s group had a day off on Tuesday as they enjoyed some rest and recovery following the 2-1 extra-time last-16 triumph against Slovakia.
England returned to training on Wednesday lunchtime, with all 26 players taking part at their Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base.
Luke Shaw took part in the session as he looks to feature for the first time for either club or country since mid-February.
