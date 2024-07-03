03 July 2024

Full England squad train as they gear up for Switzerland showdown at Euro 2024

By NewsChain Sport
03 July 2024

England’s full squad trained on Wednesday as they stepped up preparations for Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate’s group had a day off on Tuesday as they enjoyed some rest and recovery following the 2-1 extra-time last-16 triumph against Slovakia.

England returned to training on Wednesday lunchtime, with all 26 players taking part at their Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land base.

Luke Shaw took part in the session as he looks to feature for the first time for either club or country since mid-February.

England manager Gareth Southgate oversees Wednesday’s training session (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

