Fylde considering options for FA Cup clash with Gillingham
Fylde manager Andy Taylor has decisions to make when he selects an XI to take on League Two side Gillingham.
Taylor has been rotating his squad to keep his players fresh but must now settle on a team to take on the stiffest challenge of the season.
Gills boss Neil Harris may not gamble with Jordan Green’s fitness after he limped out of last Saturday’s loss at Doncaster.
The winger came off early in the second half and may be given extra time to regain full fitness.
Shaun Williams and Ben Reeves will remain unavailable for selection due to injury.
Harris may also ponder his goalkeeping policy, with number one Glenn Morris having given way to Jake Turner in cup competitions so far this term.
