Fylde hammer fellow strugglers Maidenhead
Danny Ormerod’s double helped Fylde move away from the Vanarama National League drop zone with a thumping 4-1 win over relegation rivals Maidenhead.
Striker Ormerod slotted home after going through one-on-one to give the hosts a half-time lead at Mill Farm.
Reece Smith’s low shot in the 57th minute brought the Magpies level but parity was short-lived as Jon Ustabasi quickly restored the Coasters’ advantage with a fine individual effort.
Ormerod doubled his tally with a header 13 minutes from time before Nick Haughton completed an emphatic victory in the 88th minute, leaving Fylde and Maidenhead level on points, three above the bottom four.
