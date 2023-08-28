28 August 2023

Fylde score stoppage-time equaliser to salvage point against Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2023

Fylde scored in the eighth minute of added time to secure a 3-3 draw at home to Altrincham but remain in the relegation zone in the National League.

The hosts were 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Regan Linney and Dior Angus placed Altrincham in a commanding position.

Nick Haughton and substitute Gold Omotayo brought it back to 2-2 with 12 minutes to go, but the visitors looked to have snatched it when Chris Conn-Clarke’s 87th-minute penalty restored their lead.

But Fylde rescued themselves when Emeka Obi struck deep into added time to cap a dramatic encounter at Mill Farm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man hilariously interviewed mistakenly live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

news

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash on way to exam result celebration

news