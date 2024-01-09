09 January 2024

Fylde step up fight against relegation with National League win over Hartlepool

Fylde stepped up their fight against relegation from the National League by beating Hartlepool 2-1 to claim their second-straight win.

Having moved off the foot of the table with Saturday’s victory over Rochdale, Nick Haughton’s early opener maintained the Coasters’ recent momentum.

An own goal from Emmanuel Onariase – three minutes later – doubled Fylde’s lead before home goalkeeper Theo Richardson denied Callum Cooke at full stretch.

The visitors, who also ended a long losing run on Saturday, hit back through Jake Hastie after 74 minutes and missed a golden chance to level two minutes later when Cooke’s free-kick crashed back off the crossbar.

