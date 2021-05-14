Gabriel Barbosa's Flamengo goals of 2021 season

SportMen's SportFootballGabriel Barbosa's Flamengo goals of 2021 seasonLoading...By NewsChain Sport17:13pm, Fri 14 May 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Check out some of Gabriel Barbosa's goals of the 2021 season. Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...