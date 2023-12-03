Gabriel Martinelli desperate for Arsenal to stay at Premier League summit

Gabriel Martinelli is determined to ensure Arsenal stay at the Premier League summit after the Gunners’ narrow victory over Wolves guaranteed them top spot heading into the midweek fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side ran out 2-1 winners at the Emirates Stadium as early strikes from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were enough to seal the points despite a nervy end after Matheus Cunha halved the deficit late on.

Having moved top with victory at Brentford the previous weekend, the Gunners are now where they want to be.

Last season Arsenal were top of the table for 248 days before being caught by eventual champions Manchester City in the closing stages.

It is the longest period a side has been at the Premier League summit without going on to win the title – and this time Martinelli does not want any slip ups.

“We know we are top of the Premier League now,” he said.

“We want to be there; we want to be top of the Premier League for the rest of the season. We’ll try our best.

“We tried our best (against Wolves), we kept going, we didn’t start to play like it was already won.

“As I said, we tried our best to score another goal, but we didn’t score. But the most important thing is three points.”

Wolves have already beaten City and Tottenham this season and recovered from two early blows to run Arsenal close.

Gary O’Neil’s side have amassed 15 points from their 14 games to date and host Burnley on Tuesday night.

“We need to keep working because on Tuesday we have another game and we need to think positive and prepare the next game well. We play at home, so we will go with everything,” said Toti.

The centre-back also felt Wolves put in a good shift in north London, despite ultimately coming away empty-handed.

“We knew we were having a tough match,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s not easy to come here, play against Arsenal and leave with a good result, but I think we did our best.

“It’s not easy to suffer those two goals at the beginning, but we had to stick together after those two goals so we could not concede more.”