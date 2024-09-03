Galatasaray in talks to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli
Galatasaray are closing in on a deal to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli.
The Nigeria striker was a target for Chelsea before the transfer window closed in England last week, while the 25-year-old was also heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.
However, it seems Turkey, where the transfer window remains open until September 13, is now his likely destination with Galatasaray announcing they are in talks to bring in the former Wolfsburg and Lille striker.
“Official negotiations have begun with the football player and his club SSCN Napoli SPA regarding the temporary transfer of professional footballer Victor James Osimhen,” said a statement from the Turkish club.
Osimhen has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020, including 26 in their 2022-23 Serie A title win.
