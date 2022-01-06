06 January 2022

Gareth Ainsworth back from Covid lay-off to lead Wycombe against Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2022

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth will be back in the dugout when his side face Sunderland.

The Chairboys boss has missed their last two games after testing positive for Covid.

Wanderers will still be without Dominic Gape and Nick Freeman, both of whom are out with injury.

Wycombe are currently fourth in the League One table.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson admitted it feels like “Covid is closing in a little bit” as his side prepare to face Wycombe.

Frederik Alves is the latest in the Sunderland camp to test positive, with Johnson revealing there are “a few” cases in the team.

The Black Cats are hoping Carl Winchester can be involved after he was sidelined with a calf injury, and Johnson confirmed that there are other injury concerns in the squad.

Right-back Trai Hume is also available for selection after signing a four-and-a-half year deal earlier in the week.

