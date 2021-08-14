Gareth Ainsworth believes Wycombe are only just getting started

Gareth Ainsworth says there is far more to come from Wycombe after their 3-1 victory at Cheltenham

Teenager Oliver Pendlebury struck his first two senior goals in the second half after Sam Vokes’ early header had been cancelled out by Andy Williams.

It maintained the Chairboys’ winning start to life back in League One, but boss Ainsworth believes they are only just getting started.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “If I’m honest though we weren’t firing on all cylinders, but when you aren’t and you still win, that’s important.

“There were some real big performances out there. We were solid and didn’t look like conceding.

“Cheltenham will take points off teams this season without a doubt. They will overpower teams and we had to make sure we weren’t one of them.

“We won’t get carried away and Tuesday will be a big test against Wigan. Then we’ll know where we are.”

Former Reading youngster Pendlebury had not scored a senior goal before he crashed in a fine strike from 20 yards to make it 2-1 in the 74th minute after Sullay Kaikai’s pass.

Five minutes later 19-year-old Pendlebury added the Chairboys’ third with a similar low drive after a poor clearance.

They opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Wales international Vokes, who nodded in Joe Jacobson’s corner at the far post.

Only a fine stop from Owen Evans denied Anis Mehmeti five minutes before half-time, but Cheltenham levelled in the final minute of the opening period.

Callum Wright won possession in the box and crossed into the middle, where Williams powered in a header from close range to mark his 35th birthday with his second of the season.

His strike partner Alfie May was twice denied by David Stockdale early in the second half.

Wycombe made them pay when Pendlebury took centre stage to seal a convincing away success.

Robins boss Michael Duff was left frustrated by his side’s missed chances at 1-1 and said it was a sign of the challenges his team face after stepping up from League Two.

“I think it showed the difference in level,” Duff said.

“We looked a little bit passive, playing against a team that have just come out of the Championship and we weren’t quite sure of ourselves.

“It was a little bit ‘safe’ football, but it comes down to chances.

“We have had two brilliant chances at 1-1 and they’ve had two shots from outside the box and they’ve both gone in.

“I don’t think there would have been any qualms if it had been a draw.”