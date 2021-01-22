Gareth Ainsworth confirms Wycombe can fulfil FA Cup tie with Tottenham

Gareth Ainsworth will be able to field a side against Tottenham on Monday after a bout of coronavirus
Gareth Ainsworth will be able to field a side against Tottenham on Monday after a bout of coronavirus (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:53pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has confirmed he has enough players to fulfil his side’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Tottenham.

The Chairboys have not played for the last two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak, seeing games against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday called off, and they only returned to training on Thursday.

Ainsworth did not reveal details of how many of his players were affected by the virus, but said he will have to assess a couple of them before Monday night’s game.

There are also a couple of unnamed injuries, while Anthony Stewart (knee) is still missing.

Tottenham have doubts over Matt Doherty, Serge Aurier and Dele Alli.

Doherty has an unspecified problem, Aurier has been feeling unwell and Alli has an issue with a tendon which has stopped him from training.

Giovani Lo Celso is the only definite absentee with a hamstring problem.

Boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will rotate his team at Adams Park but will take a full-strength squad.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Alli, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Wycombe

Preview

PA