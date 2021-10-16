Gareth Ainsworth hails veteran Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth says there is plenty of football left in Adebayo Akinfenwa after the striker netted on a rare start for his promotion-chasing side.

The 39-year-old powered in a trademark header to score the second goal in Wycombe’s 2-0 win at bottom-placed Doncaster and secure a fourth straight League One win.

Akinfenwa started in place of Sam Vokes, who missed the game due to the birth of his second child, and Ainsworth had faith the veteran would produce the goods.

“Sam was missing because his wife has had a baby, but Bayo came up with a goal at 39,” said Ainsworth, whose side are second in the table.

“He knows his minutes will be limited this season, but he showed today that there’s plenty of football left in his body and I don’t know a keeper that would have saved his goal.”

Ainsworth was delighted with another fast start from his side with Akinfenwa’s 17th-minute effort coming after Anthony Stewart scored with two minutes on the clock.

He said: “It was an absolutely awesome performance. Doncaster are not a bad side, despite what their league position might suggest.

“They’re not having the best of times, but they came at us and had lots of possession.

“But we are blowing teams away in the first halves. We went 2-0 up against Gillingham after seven minutes last week.

“It took a bit longer today, but we can really go at teams early on and I always ask for quick starts because I was like that as a player.”

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens was left bemoaning his players not heeding his warnings about how to deal with Wycombe’s aerial threat.

Both Stewart and Akinfenwa’s goals were headers from balls into the box – something Wellens had mapped out to his squad in the build-up.

“It was a terrible start, not with possession but we allowed a cross into the box where we’re not looking at the ball but trying to fight with the opposition player and he gets the header,” he said.

“Then it’s one ball in, which we again highlighted beforehand. You cannot fight Akinfenwa because you won’t win. There is no one in English football built like him and you just can’t fight with him but you can out-jump him.

“It was a really bad start but then my keeper hasn’t had a save to make.

“The game petered out because they’re experienced in what they do and they’ve done it at a higher level last season.

“We made enough opportunities to get something out of the game. They will be quite happy with their performance because they’ve won 2-0 away from home and they’ve managed the game well.

“But from our point of view if we take our chances and we move the ball quicker, it’s a different game.”